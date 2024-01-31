Maratha survey deadline extended till Feb 2

The Maharashtra government-appointed survey being conducted to gauge the “backwardness” of the Maratha community has been extended till 2 February, 2024.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) is conducting the survey.

“The period of the survey was till 31 January, 2024. However, as the survey requires more time in some places, the deadline for the survey is being extended till 2 February, 2024,” the MSCBC said on Wednesday in a public notice.