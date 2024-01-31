Maratha survey deadline extended till Feb 2

The Maharashtra government-appointed survey being conducted to gauge the “backwardness” of the Maratha community has been extended till 2 February, 2024.
The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC) is conducting the survey.
“The period of the survey was till 31 January, 2024. However, as the survey requires more time in some places, the deadline for the survey is being extended till 2 February, 2024,” the MSCBC said on Wednesday in a public notice.
The enumerators have been provided with identity cards for the survey.
During the survey, the information of only Maratha community and open category families is being filled through a questionnaire in a mobile application. After the enumerator gets the information that the family belongs to the reserved category, no further information is taken about the family.
The MSCBC has appealed citizens to cooperate with the enumerators.