Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Marathas from Konkan, North Maharashtra already in quota ambit, those from Marathwada should be included: Jarange

'Marathas and OBCs are together at the village level. They work together, attend marriages together. But some OBCs say if Maratha community gets OBC reservation, their (OBCs) share will be curtailed. This is not the case,' he said.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 19:05 IST

Follow Us

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday said the Marathas from Konkan, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha were already in the ambit of reservation, and those in Marathwada should be included among them.

Jarange, who had conducted a hunger strike over the issue of Maratha quota last month, addressed a rally in Garkheda area.

"Marathas and OBCs are together at the village level. They work together, attend marriages together. But some OBCs say if Maratha community gets OBC reservation, their (OBCs) share will be curtailed. This is not the case," he said.

"Maratha community in Konkan, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha is already in the reservation category. Only those in Marathwada and remaining Maharashtra should be included." he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 October 2023, 19:05 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraReservation

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT