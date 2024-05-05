Mentally unwell woman missing from Bihar found in Maharashtra, reunited with kin

Murud deputy sarpanch Hanumant Nagtilak, who spotted the woman on the street last year, informed about her to Chakurkar.

Activists of the social organisation admitted her to a hospital in Latur for primary treatment.

The woman was later sent to the Divya Seva Sankalp, a shelter home, in Buldhana district for care and further treatment, Chakurkar said.

After the treatment, the woman informed the shelter home authorities about her native place.

Based on her information, her family was traced with the help of an NGO in Bihar.

The Buldhana-based organisation sent the woman to her native place three days back, Chakurkar said.

"She has been reunited with her family members in her native village in Bihar," he added.