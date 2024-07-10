Denied iPhone, 18-year-old ends life

Thane: A youngster allegedly died by suicide in Navi Mumbai as his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, police said on Wednesday.
Sanjay Verma (18), a resident of Kamothe area, allegedly ended his life at his house late Monday night, said a police official.
As per the complaint filed by his father, the youngster wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a low-cost Vivo phone, he got depressed.
Around 11.30 pm on July 8, Sanjay allegedly hanged himself.
A case of accidental death has been registered and autopsy report was awaited for further probe, the official said.
Published 10 July 2024, 12:12 IST