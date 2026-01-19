<p>Thane: After a long wait of two decades, the Haji Malang shrine — which is revered by both Hindus and Muslims - got a funicular railway providing major relief for the devotees. </p><p>This is India's largest and longest-range funicular ropeway service. The shrine is located in Malang Gad, the mountain ranges spread across the Thane and Raigad districts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. <br>The mountain is around 20 kms away from Kalyan suburban railway station in the Thane district. </p><p>The mountain is around 62 kms away from downtown Mumbai. <br>While there is a dargah of 12th century Sufi saint Hazrat Haji Abd-ul-Rahman, popularly known as Haji Malang Baba, several Right-wing groups claim it as the temple of Shree Machindranath, the incarnation of Navanath of Nath Panth. </p><p>Malanggad has three levels - the lowest level is a plateau which is 1000 feet broad and 2500 feet long on which stands the dargah of Haji Malang while at the other end of the plateau is the Panchi Pir which lies almost at the edge of the rock and is named after the five Pirs or Sufi spiritual guides, who accompanied him to Shree Malang Gad and is known as Pir Machi.<br>The Haji Malang shrine is located above 2590-3200 feet (approximately 790-975 meters) above sea level.</p>.Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Davos to participate in World Economic Forum.<p>To reach there, one has to climb around 2,500 steps and take hours depending on the individual. With the funicular railway, one can access the shrine in 10 minutes. It can carry 120 passengers on each trip. </p><p>The project has been pursued by six-time MLA Kisan Kathore, who was elected from Ambarnath once and Murbad five times. </p><p>Kathore inaugurated the funicular railway at Haji Malang in presence of Sulbha Gaikwad, who represents Kalyan East seat. <br>Kathore and Gaikwad are BJP MLAs.</p><p>The proposal was first sent by Kathore, then an NCP MLA to the government. Work began in 2012, however, it faced several technical challenges and there were delays. Finally, the project is operational. </p><p>It may be mentioned that in January-February 2024, there was a controversy involving Haji Malang, when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was then the Chief Minister, spoke of “liberating” the shrine - a statement in line with the Hindutva ideology.</p><p>“I am aware of the deep-rooted beliefs you hold about Malang-Gad’s liberation. Let me say…. this Eknath Shinde will not stay quiet till he fulfills your wishes,” Shinde said at the Malang Gad Harinam Mahotsav.</p><p>The statement came in the backdrop of pran-pratistha of idol of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram Mandir under construction in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>The demand for liberation of Haji Malang started in the eighties by Shinde’s mentor, late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe and the Shiv Sena unit of Thane.</p><p>In the months of February-March, the annual urs to the dargah is held and it draws crowds with people across India coming to offer prayers at the shrine.</p>