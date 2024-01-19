JOIN US
india maharashtra

Modi claims 25 crore Indians have come out of poverty during his tenure as PM

Modi laid the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around Rs. 2,000 crores in Solapur.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 09:36 IST

Mumbai: Twenty-five crore people have come out the poverty in India in the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday even as his voice choked with emotion as he handed over houses made under government schemes.

“It is a result of the tapasya of 10 years and true dedication towards the poor, it also empowers and inspires others to defeat poverty,” Modi said in Maharashtra's Solapur.

Modi dedicated to the nation more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban in Maharashtra and 15,000 houses of Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, whose beneficiaries comprise thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others. He also initiated the distribution of 1st and 2nd instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme.

The Prime Minister pointed out the lack of results of earlier poverty alleviation programmes due to the absence of proper intent and middleman pilferage.

Due to clean intention, policies favouring the empowerment of the poor and commitment to the nation, the Prime Minister said ‘Modi ki guarantee’ is about giving the guarantee of taking the benefit of the government schemes directly to the beneficiaries.

"In the last 10 years, more than 30 lakh crore rupees have been transferred directly to the accounts of women, farmers, youth and the poor”, he said, adding that 10 crore fake beneficiaries were weeded out using JAM trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhar -Mobile.

(Published 19 January 2024, 09:36 IST)
