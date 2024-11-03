Home
More than 30 animals distressed due to heat, firecrackers rescued by wildlife group in Mumbai

Some of the animals are so severely injured due to to firecrackers that they will need lifetime care and won't be able to survive in their natural habitats anymore, said veterinarian Dr Rina Dev.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 19:41 IST

Comments
Published 02 November 2024, 19:41 IST
MumbaiMaharashtra NewswildlifefirecrackersAnimals

