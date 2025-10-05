<p>Mumbai: The highly awaited Mumbai Art Fair, one of India’s leading platforms for emerging and talented artists is back with its 6th edition from October 10 to 12, showcasing over 3,000 artworks by more than 250 budding artists across India.</p>.<p>This edition features participating galleries, including The Curators.art, Bouquet of Art Gallery, Dev Mehta Art Gallery, Studio3 Art Gallery, RS Art Space, and Greyscale from Mumbai, along with Artecious World Art Gallery and Aura Planet from Delhi, and Arpitam Kala Mandir from Kolkata.</p>.NIA chargesheets 11 accused in BKI-orchestrated terror attack on Punjab police station.<p>Among the featured artists are Om Thadkar, Ashwin Kumar, Dev Mehta, Beena Surana, Vijay Kumavat, Shirish Kathale, Gautam Das, Anjum Shah, Rohan Kunthale, and many others. Their works represent a diverse range of genres and styles, from vibrant figurative art and symbolic pieces to abstract, experimental, and hyper-realistic works.</p>.<p>“Far more than a display of artworks, the 3-day art show provides art lovers with moments of reflection, tranquillity, and storytelling, encapsulating both spiritual and symbolic dimensions of Indian art. By uniting diverse artists and genres year after year, the fair has established itself as a vibrant cultural platform that caters equally to the passion of art lovers and the investment interests of collectors,” said Rajendra Patil, Founder & Curator, Mumbai Art Fair.</p>.<p>Visitors can expect to see figurative paintings by Purvi Lohana, Niyati Amlani, Akshata Shetty, and Ujjwala Surwade, alongside the strikingly orchestrated works of Pooja Vijayarangan and Jenaifer Daruwalla. Minimalist and symbolic creations will be presented by Rashmi Pote, Urvi Shah, Rupali Mansinghka, Devi Rani Dasgupta, and Sohan Kumar, while sculptor Rohan Sonavane will showcase his distinctive metal forms.</p>.<p>Also, on display are detailed, realistic works by Shreekant Potdar, spiritual compositions by Monalisa Parekh, Shweta Rohira, Kanta Warde, Susmita Mandal, and abstract canvases by Ankita Rohra, Shivani Bannerjee, Lalita Sonavane, Manish Soni, Anjali Prabhakar, Mahek Gor, Samta Gala, and Kailas Kale. Artist Shweta Rukme brings a monochromatic dimension with her black-and-white studies focusing on light, form, and value.</p>.<p>For admirers of landscapes, the art fair offers a wide variety from abstract and semi-abstract landscapes to romantic, pastoral, floral, seasonal, and cityscapes. Highlights include landscapes by Varsha Patil, Ravishankar T, and Kartikeya Khatau, flowerscapes by Ria Das, Vatsala Thakur, Sunandini Jayant, Dr. Jessica Serrao, and Gagandeep Singh Kochar, oils by Ashwin Kumar and Vasundhara Nanavati, and semi-abstract interpretations with diffused light by Rupali Mansinghka.</p>.<p>The exhibition will also present a fusion of the traditional and the contemporary, seen in the works of Jeenu Madan and Premal Shah, graphical pseudo-realism by Payal Sethia, traditional Indian-style paintings by Arvind Sharma, symbolic works by Rajiv Malayil, and photographic narratives by Rajeev Rai.</p>