JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Mumbai Marathon: 74-year-old participant among 2 dead; 22 hospitalised

The 22 persons were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.
Last Updated 22 January 2024, 04:58 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during the annual TATA Mumbai Marathon held here, a police official said.

According to the official, 22 persons who took part in the running event held on Sunday were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.

The deceased have been identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.

Banerjee, a seasoned full marathoner and software engineer, collapsed near the Haji Ali Junction.

Bora collapsed on the road near a petrol pump close to a popular pizza joint opposite the Marine Drive, the official added.

Ethiopian runners expectedly dominated the Mumbai Marathon as defending champion Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's and women's titles respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 January 2024, 04:58 IST)
MumbaiMaharshtraMarathonMumbai Marathon

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT