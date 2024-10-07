Mumbai's 1st underground Metro stretch from BKC to Aarey opens for public

<p>Mumbai: Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor, the aqua line's phase-1, stretching from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey became operational for the public on Monday morning.</p>.<p>A large number of people came to experience the ride on the first day of the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.</p>.<p>The Metro operation on the stretch commenced for the public at 11 am, amid cheers from passengers.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/maharashtra/maharashtra-assembly-elections-2024-pm-modi-takes-ride-in-mumbais-newest-metro-talks-to-students-ladki-bahin-beneficiaries-labourers-3220998">inaugurated the 12.69 km</a> long phase-1 of the BKC to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3.</p>.Mumbai to boast of a sports excellence centre.<p>He travelled from BKC to Santacruz and back during which he interacted with students, beneficiaries of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme and labourers involved in constructing the underground line.</p>.<p>The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the 33.5-km-long Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey JVLR project, has already notified that the regular operation of the Metro on the aqua line will commence from Tuesday.</p>.<p>As per the notification, services will be operated from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm between Monday and Saturday, and from 8.30 am to 10.30 pm on Sundays.</p>.<p>The minimum fare for a ride on the Metro line is Rs 10 and maximum Rs 50, as per the MMRC.</p>.<p>Passengers can book tickets using the NCMC (National Common Mobility Card), Mumbai Metro 3 mobile app, and ticket vending machines, among other means.</p>.<p>The corridor between BKC and Aarey road has 10 Metro stations - BKC, Bandra Colony, Santacruz metro, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1, Sahar Road, CSMIA T 2, Marol Naka, Andheri, SEEPZ, Aarey Colony JVLR. Of these, only Aarey JVLR station is at a grade while all others are underground.</p>.<p>The aqua line is the fourth Metro corridor of Mumbai.</p>.<p>The Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro Line-1, Andheri West-Dahisar Line-2A and Andheri East-Dahisar Line-7 are already operational in the city. </p>