<p>Tiger dead in Mumbai Zoo</p><p>Mumbai: Shakti, a Royal Bengal tiger, of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo (VJBBGZ) at Byculla in Mumbai has died of respiratory failure because of pneumonia infection. </p><p>The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which runs the VJBBGZ, popularly known as Rani Baug, has confirmed the death of the male tiger. </p><p>The pair of Royal Bengal tigers Shakti (male) and Karishma (female) were brought 2 February 2020 from the Siddhartha Garden and Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as part of an exchange programme. </p><p>Since then, the pair has become the main attraction of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Garden and Zoo. </p><p>Visitors and tourists visiting the park used to flock to see Shakti and Karishma.</p><p>Shakti was aged nine years and six months. </p><p>The BMC clarified that Shakti did not die due to a bone getting stuck in his trachea, but due to respiratory failure following pneumonia.</p><p>Shakti had not eaten on November 15 and was immediately placed under the supervision of veterinarians. Medicines were administered through water. </p><p>On November 16, Shakti ate some chicken meat and drank water, however, started vomiting. </p><p>On November 17, while being taken into the cage for a health check-up, he suddenly had a convulsion and died at 1215 pm. </p><p>"Shakti had no previous signs of illness," the BMC said. </p><p>After Shakti's death, a professor and his team from the Department of Veterinary Pathology at Mumbai Veterinary College at Parel conducted an autopsy on the same day at 2:30 pm. </p><p>According to the preliminary autopsy report, Shakti died due to pneumonia resulting in respiratory failure.</p><p>The Zoo has clarified that a report on the cause of death will be submitted after the detailed autopsy report is received.</p><p>Besides, samples of tiger's organs have been sent to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre at Gorewada in Nagpur for further examination. Their report is pending. </p><p>The details of Shakti tiger's death have been communicated to the Central Zoo Authority and Maharashtra State Zoo Authority through an email dated November 18, as per the rules. </p><p>Shakti tiger has been cremated as per zoo etiquette.</p><p>The Zoo management also clarified that at present, the tiger Jai (aged 3 years) and the tigress Karishma (aged 11 and a half years) are available for exhibition at the zoo.</p>