Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Murder case registered after body found on roadside in Thane district

A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 05:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Thane: Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a murder case after the body of a man was found on a roadside, an official said on Friday.

A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, he said.

It appears the man, aged around 40, was strangled, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

An FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103-1 (Murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2024, 05:34 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThanemurder

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT