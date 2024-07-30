MVA seeks probe into Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar’s 'disguised' Delhi visits

Mumbai: Mounting pressure on the BJP and its allies, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday demanded a probe into the New Delhi visits of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar under assumed names and disguise apparently to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shinde is currently the Shiv Sena chief leader while Pawar is the NCP president.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who is also Shiv Sena (UBT)'s chief spokesperson, and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter and the party’s working president Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, flagged the issue.