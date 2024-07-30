MVA seeks probe into Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar’s 'disguised' Delhi visits

Mumbai: Mounting pressure on the BJP and its allies, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Tuesday demanded a probe into the New Delhi visits of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar under assumed names and disguise apparently to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Shinde is currently the Shiv Sena chief leader while Pawar is the NCP president.
Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who is also Shiv Sena (UBT)'s chief spokesperson, and NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar’s daughter and the party’s working president Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, flagged the issue.
The entire episode is linked to national security and there should be a thorough probe, they said.
Raut claimed that Shinde and Pawar allegedly disguised themselves for their visits to the national capital and held secret meetings with Shah, the close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“How did Ajit Pawar change his identity, his appearance, could enter and exit the airports? Who gave them permission for this? Both the Mumbai and New Delhi airports should also be investigated along with the concerned airlines and the central government should make a statement,” asked Sule.
The issue refers to the June-July 2022 toppling of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the help of BJP after which Shinde became the chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis the deputy chief minister of the Maha Yuti government - and year later in June-July 2023 developments when Ajit Pawar joined them after rebelling against Sharad Pawar, his uncle and mentor.
The leadership of NCP and Shiv Sena, however, has rejected the claims of the MVA.
