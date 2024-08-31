MVA to hold protest in Mumbai on September 1 over Shivaji statue collapse

Mumbai: With the collapse of the statue of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji snowballing into a major issue ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) is planning a major show of strength on Sunday.

The MVA parties—the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP)—will hold a protest march, which will commence from Hutatma Chowk-Flora Fountain and proceed via Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Chowk and end at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji off the Gateway of India.

Thackeray, Pawar and the state Congress leadership, including its president Nana Patole, will take part in the protest.

The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji with a sword in his hand, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rajkot Fort in the Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg, coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023. However, within months it collapsed, putting the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) on a defensive mode.