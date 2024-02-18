'My fight is ideological, not personal': says Supriya Sule amid buzz of Pawar family 'fight' at Baramati

While Ajit Pawar is set to field Sunetra Pawar, it comes as a big challenge to Supriya Sule. “For me it is an ideological fight, there is nothing personal. Pawar Saheb has stood for a certain ideology and we are committed to it,” Sule said on Sunday.

"How can this be a (Pawar) family fight? Anyone can contest elections (from any place) in a democracy. I had said yesterday that if they have a strong candidate, then I am ready to talk to that candidate. Whatever topic, time, or place they decide, I am ready to sit down and discuss (the issues).”

Mobile vans (raths) of both Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar are traversing the length and breadth of the country.

Over the past two days, Ajit Pawar, without naming Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, had launched a scathing attack on them and indicated that Sunetra Pawar may contest the Baramati seat.