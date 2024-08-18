Naseem Khan’s induction in CWC as special invitee sends strong message

Mumbai: When Naseem Khan (60) flagged the issue of Congress and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) not given any Muslim candidate in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls and decided to stay out of campaign, it rattled the grand old party’s ranks and files.
In fact, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi, now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had to intervene and resolve the issue.
Following assurances that hard work would be rewarded, and minorities would be accommodated, Khan, who is the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) jumped into the campaign and traversed through Maharashtra.
As the Congress and MVA prepare for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) inducted him as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, the message was clear - that the Congress would take everyone along.
“It is an honour for a humble Congress worker like me to find a place in the CWC,” said Khan, adding, “I am a dedicated Congress worker, and I pledge to uphold the values and principles of our party."
"I promise to always work tirelessly to advance our mission, support our leaders, and contribute to the betterment of people of our nation. Together, we will strive to fulfill the aspirations of the people and strengthen the Congress party.”
After late A R Antulay, who was a former Chief Minister and ex-union minister, Khan is the first Muslim to be inducted into the CWC from Maharashtra.
“I am thankful to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole,” said Khan, a four-time MLA from Mumbai and former Minister of State for Home in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government.
The appointment of Khan as a special invitee to the CWC and induction of Muzaffar Hussain as MPCC Working President, is being seen as a massive outreach to the Muslim community.
Published 18 August 2024, 03:11 IST