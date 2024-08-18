Naseem Khan’s induction in CWC as special invitee sends strong message

Mumbai: When Naseem Khan (60) flagged the issue of Congress and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) not given any Muslim candidate in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls and decided to stay out of campaign, it rattled the grand old party’s ranks and files.

In fact, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi, now the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, had to intervene and resolve the issue.

Following assurances that hard work would be rewarded, and minorities would be accommodated, Khan, who is the Working President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) jumped into the campaign and traversed through Maharashtra.

As the Congress and MVA prepare for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) inducted him as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, the message was clear - that the Congress would take everyone along.