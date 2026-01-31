<p>Mumbai: NCP's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>unit chief Sunil Tatkare on Saturday said the leaders of his party will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and hand over a letter of appointment of Sunetra Pawar as the legislature party leader.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters after meeting Sunetra Pawar here, Tatkare said the legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place at 2 pm, where she is expected to be named as its leader.</p>.Sunetra Pawar elected NCP legislative party leader, to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM .<p>"After the meeting, we will meet CM Fadnavis and submit a letter about her appointment (as the legislature party leader) to facilitate further action (for her swearing-in as the deputy chief minister)," he said.</p>.<p>Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati on January 28. He was cremated with full state honours the next day.</p>.<p>Tatkare said the ashes of late Ajit Pawar will be taken to all talukas in the state to enable party workers to pay their last respects.</p>.<p>The NCP state chief, however, refused to speak on the talks of merger of the two NCP factions.</p>.<p>"The January 17 video of a meeting of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, which is being circulated, was of a tea party after an agriculture exhibition in Baramati. Ajitdada himself had told the media that the meeting was about alliance for local body polls," he said.</p>.<p>The talk of merger of NCP and the NCP (SP), the faction headed by party founder Sharad Pawar, has been gaining ground following Ajit Pawar's death. </p>