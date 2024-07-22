NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nationalist-congress-party">Nationalist Congress Party</a> (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a> on Monday met <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, an official said.</p>.<p>Issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house Sahyadri in Malabar Hill area, the official said.</p>