Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

An official said that issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 09:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai, an official said.

Issues pertaining to irrigation, milk prices and sugar factories were discussed during the meeting, held at the state government guest house Sahyadri in Malabar Hill area, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 July 2024, 09:57 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSharad PawarEknath ShindeNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT