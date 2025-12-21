<p>Mumbai: Bollywood actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nora-fatehi">Nora Fatehi</a> sustained a minor injury in a car accident on Link Road in suburban Amboli on Friday afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>Police arrested Vinay Sakpal (27), whose car allegedly dashed the vehicle in which the actress was riding. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, the official added.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan & Nora Fatehi: IIFA 2025 pre-event hosts galaxy of stars.<p>Fatehi was on her way to the Sunburn music festival for a scheduled appearance when the accident took place. After a medical check-up, she attended the festival in South Mumbai, sources said. </p>