Opposition leaders being jailed as PM scared of facing polls, alleges Sena (UBT)

The criticism also comes days after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut likened Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The party claimed that the arrest of Kejriwal was not surprising as a dictator resorts to such acts. In the editorial, the party also likened Modi to Mahabharata character Kansa.

"Kansa jailed all those he was scared of, yet Lord Krishna was born who assassinated him in the end," it said.

"Modi is scared. This is why he is jailing opposition leaders and facing the polls," the party said.

Kansa, the tyrant ruler of Mathura in the Mahabharata, was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna. He imprisoned the parents of Lord Krishna, who later killed him.

"Aurangzeb would make opponents his vassals or eliminate them. The same Aurangzebi tendency can be seen in the central government across the country," the editorial added.

The policy of existing rulers that there should be no voice of the opposition is detrimental, it said.