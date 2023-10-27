JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Over 200 booked for defying prohibitory orders during pro-Palestine protest in Thane district

As per the first information report (FIR), protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 16:03 IST

Follow Us

Thane: The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against more than 200 people who defied prohibitory orders while staging a protest in support of Palestine, police said on Friday.

Hundreds had gathered for the protest organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the Mumbra area on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

An offence under section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered, he said.

Sixteen accused have been identified in the FIR, he said, adding that no arrests have been made.

As per the first information report (FIR), protestors carried banners and shouted slogans in support of Palestine and defied the prohibitory orders in force in the commissionerate. A drone camera was also used to shoot the agitation, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 October 2023, 16:03 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT