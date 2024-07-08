Overnight heavy rain lashes coastal Konkan belt, over 200 people rescued

Mumbai: Parts of the coastal Konkan belt received heavy overnight rainfall on Sunday, resulting in inundation in several areas and disruption of the Mumbai-Goa highway traffic, even as 180 to 200 people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
However, life was normal in Mumbai.
In Sindhudurg district, Mumbai-Goa traffic was affected by heavy rainfall.
The Avalegaon village in the Kudal tehsil of Sindhudurg received 239 mm of rainfall. Goa also received heavy rain.
Around 200 people had to be rescued from the twin districts of Thane and Palghar, which received heavy rainfall even as parts of Panvel town saw inundation.
“Heavy rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in Konkan-Goa districts,” the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD said in its forecast on Sunday evening.
The Central Railway services between the Vasind and Khadavli sections were affected by the heavy rainfall and the tilting of an OHE pole. While some locals were short-terminated in Nashik, some were diverted from the Diva-Vasai route.
The Shahapur town of Thane experienced heavy rainfall, because of which bridges got submerged and river water flowed into the residential localities.
Due to the flood of the Basta river, water entered the resort near the river in Shahapur, after which the NDRF was summoned. “Around 150 people are currently trapped. Rescue operations are underway to evacuate them safely,” the NDRF said.
The NDRF teams also undertook rescue operations in the neighbouring Palghar district. Sixteen people were rescued safely in Palghar.
As many as 24 people, who were working in the fields at Usgaon Naka in Vasai tehsil of Palghar were trapped due to rising water levels and needed NDRF assistance.
The Panvel town in Raigad district too is receiving heavy downpour. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up temporary shelters for shifting people, if needed.
