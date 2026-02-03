<p>Mumbai: Close on the heels of death of Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar in an air crash in Baramati, the state’s minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pankaja-munde">Pankaja Munde</a> had to postpone her visit as the helicopter, in which she was to board, reported a technical snag.</p>.Why DGCA allowed flight operations at Baramati airport, asks Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.<p>Munde, who is the state’s environment minister, was to fly from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur by a helicopter for election campaigns in the run up to the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls. </p><p>The malfunction was detected just before takeoff from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. </p><p>The pilot flagged the issue before the scheduled trip, which led her to postpone the trip.</p>