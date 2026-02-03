Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Pankaja Munde’s chopper reports technical snag, postpones visit to Maharashtra's Latur

Munde, who is the state’s environment minister, was to fly from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur by a helicopter for election campaigns in the run up to the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPankaja Munde

Follow us on :

Follow Us