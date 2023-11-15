Pawar clan gathers on Diwali in family stronghold of Baramati

While the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar, the founder-President of NCP, is part of the INDIA-opposition alliance, Ajit Pawar (64) walked out of his uncle’s umbrella to become the Deputy Chief Minister for the record fifth time after switching over to the rival NDA-camp.

On 10 November, the family gathered at Baner in Pune at the residence of Sharad Pawar’s younger brother Prataprao Pawar, the owner of Sakal Media Group, over lunch, to celebrate the latter’s birthday. After this family meet, Ajit Pawar, who is the National President of NCP-faction led by him, accompanied by party’s Working President Praful Patel and Maharashtra unit President Sunil Tatkare called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi - leading to speculations.

Ajit Pawar recently suffered from a dengue infection and had stayed away from official engagements.

On 14 November, coinciding with BaliPratipada-Diwali Padwa, the Pawar-family, as per their annual custom, met at Govindbaug in Baramati.

Sharad Pawar, his daughter party’s Working President Supriya Sule, who is the three-term Baramati MP and Ajit Pawar, the seven-time Baramati MLA, were present for the get-together in the evening.

The nephew, however, had skipped the morning event, when well-wishers across the state come and greet Sharad Pawar.

In an Instagram post, Supriya Sule posted photos of the family get-together.

“Blessed! Embracing the beauty of our traditions with pride…Baramati,” she wrote.