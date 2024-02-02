People happy about Ram temple, but it does not mean they will vote for BJP: Raj Thackeray

Nashik: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday said while people are happy about the consecration of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya, it does not mean they will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the mandir issue in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray appeared non-committal on his party contesting the Lok Sabha elections which are just a few months away.

"No one can predict the result (of Lok Sabha polls). Let the elections happen. People are happy with the Ram temple, but it does not mean they will vote for the BJP," said the MNS leader.