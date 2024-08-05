PM Suryaghar Muft Bijali Yojna crosses 100 MW solar capacity mark in Maharashtra

He appealed to the consumers to avail benefits of the scheme on a large scale.

Under the scheme started in the month of February this year, the Central Government has offered a maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 for 3 KW plants.

For the 25,086 consumers who have set up RTS plants, direct payment of the subsidy worth Rs 160 crores to their accounts has already started.

About 3,51,942 consumers have registered for the scheme through PM Suryaghar Muft Bijali Yojana, among which 2,33, 431 consumers have applied through the Mahavitaran portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the said scheme in February 2024 with an objective to provide 300 units of free power to one crore households.

Under this scheme, it has been decided that RTS in 20 lakh households in Maharashtra will be installed. A nationwide allocation of funds more than Rs 75,000 Crore has been made for the implementation of the scheme.

"The consumers generating power more than their requirements can sell the power to Mahavitaran. Such consumers get zero amount bills and can also earn revenue from the sale of the surplus generation", Mahavitaran officials said on Monday.

A subsidy of Rs 30,000 per kilowatt is available for residential households up to 2 kilowatts and additional subsidy of Rs 18,000 for the third one. For systems larger than 3 kilowatts, a total subsidy amount Rs 78,000 is fixed.

The residential cooperative housing schemes can get a subsidy of Rs 18,000 per kilowatt for a maximum capacity of 500 kilowatt which can also include vehicle charging facility. The capping of maximum subsidy to such schemes is Rs 90,00,000.

The Mahavitaran will provide Solar Net Meter for rooftop solar power. Automatic approval is given up to 10 kilowatt.