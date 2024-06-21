Home
POCSO court sentences man to 10 years in jail for raping child in Thane

The man had lured the 5-year-old girl to a toilet in the locality she resided in and raped her.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 17:23 IST
Thane: A man was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday by a special POCSO court for raping a minor girl in Thane's Kopri area.

Murali Kanhaiyalal Chouhan (24), a mason, had lured the 5-year-old girl to a toilet in the locality she resided in and raped her on November 24, 2018, as per the prosecution.

He was held by the victim's father and others while trying to run away after the incident.

Ten witnesses were examined during the trial, including the woman who owner the toilet complex and her son, special public prosecutors Sandhya Mhatre and Vivek Kadu said.

Special Judge for POCSO Act DS Deshmukh sentenced Chouhan to 10 years in jail and fined him Rs 50,000, they said.

Published 21 June 2024, 17:23 IST
