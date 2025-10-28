<p>Mumbai: Even before the Maharashtra local bodies are announced, fireworks seem to have started with politicians using jibes like Anaconda, Python, Doreman, Nobita and Pappu.</p><p>It all started after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in a fiery speech, likened Union Home Minister and BJP stalwart Amit Shah as 'anaconda'. </p><p>“The anaconda, who came, wants to shallow Mumbai,” Thackeray, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said in what soared the political temperature of Maharashtra rattling the BJP-led Maha Yuti. </p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Chief Leader of Shiv Sena, led the charge of the ruling side. </p><p>"The one calling others an anaconda is actually the real anaconda himself," Shinde said and referred to the quarter-of-a-century-long unbroken rule of undivided Shiv Sena in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).</p><p>“He tightly wrapped himself around Mumbai's treasury and swallowed the city's wealth. The special thing about 'anacondas' is that their hunger never ends... just like his…the anaconda devoured Mumbai's funds, took over land, ate patients' khichdi, and pocketed money even from body bags,” said Shinde. </p>.Eknath Shinde wanted Uddhav-Raj rapprochement before Shiv Sena split, claims Raut.<p>On the other hand, state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called him a 'python'. "The python is in Matoshree... not in Delhi…he knows his party's declining prospects in upcoming local body polls... he should see himself in the mirror because he is a python who lies idle and hisses at the hard work done by others,” he said. </p><p>Adding to the issue, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis linkened Uddhav’s son Aaditya as Maharashtra’s Pappu. “I know Aaditya...however, I didn't expect him to do ‘Pappugiri… His presentation (on vote chori) was a replica of what (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi had done earlier. He (Aaditya) shouldn't try to become Maharashtra's Pappu. All that the Opposition is doing is cover firing…khoda pahad, nikla chuha”.</p><p>Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar who has opened a barrage of charges against Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol in an alleged land-grabbing case, made a critical comment against BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban. </p><p>“First, tell me one thing…who is this Doremon,” Dhangegar wanted to know. However, Ban responded saying, “Dhangekar, who returned to Shiv Sena after twelve years, has called me ‘Doremon'. But he forgot that Doremon finds solutions. He helps people. In the same cartoon series, there is a character named ‘Nobita'. According to what you say, if I am 'Doremon', then you are the foolish ‘Nobita'."</p>