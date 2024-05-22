Porsche crash: Prakash Ambedkar slams the police; questions Fadnavis' motive of arriving to Pune

Ambedkar, the founder of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said that this case is an example of how the system benefits the privileged and the rich.

A former MP, Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, said, “The authorities only sprung into action after an uproar from all quarters, and not because they thought it was the right thing to do. It is the citizens of Pune who should be thanked for making this horrific incident come into the limelight. It is what propelled the authorities to finally do what they are supposed to.”

Ambedkar also asked a series of questions including how the pub served alcohol to a minor—and why was the alcohol test conducted after eight hours.

He further inquired, “How did the showroom release the vehicle without the registration number? How was the traffic police unable to detect this vehicle?"

Ambedkar also asked how the accused got bail and was not sent into juvenile custody.

Hitting out at the Maha Yuti government, he said: “Did the Deputy Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) come to Pune to ensure justice for the victims or to ensure that the builder’s son goes scot-free?”