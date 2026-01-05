<p>Mumbai: After two successful editions, the Pune Public Policy Festival (PPPF) returns on 9-10 January 2026, hosted at the historic Gokhale Institute of Politics & Economics bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and innovators for two days of rigorous dialogue, strategic thinking, and cross-sector collaboration. </p><p>This year’s theme, “Decoding Technology and Society”, reflects the shifting intersections of technology, state capacity, and India’s global aspirations.</p><p>PPPF 2026 builds on its signature approach of grounding national policy discourse in practical and evidence-driven challenges. Across two days, the festival will explore themes spanning AI governance, financial innovation, critical minerals, mental health in the AI era, cultural IP, global tech competition, and the future of India’s state capacity. </p>.India preparing with full strength to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi.<p>With conversations aimed at advancing innovative policy ideas and India’s institutional needs, the festival continues to shape a platform where India’s policy thinkers converge to frame solutions for a rapidly transforming nation.</p><p>The speaker lineup brings together an array of distinguished voices. Day 1 opens with a keynote by MJ Akbar, followed by panels on the transformation of financial services, India’s gaming and cultural IP industries, and AI’s impact on education and mental health, and a closing keynote fireside chat with the General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, India, moderated by Nitin Gokhale. </p><p>Day 2 features sessions on India’s AI-startup ecosystem, global tech wars moderated by Vijay Gokhale, discussions on AI in industry and government, a high-level session on boosting state capacity. </p>.Bengaluru Open returns as ATP 125 event for landmark 10th edition.<p>Prominent speakers this year include Shashank Mani Tripathi, MP, Lok Sabha), Ashish Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer, The Convergence Foundation, Mayur Datar, VP of Applied Sciences, Microsoft, Dr Aniruddha Malpani, Founder, Malpani Ventures, Rishi Bal, Head, BharatGen, Ninad Chhaya, Senior VP Corporate Development, Reliance Games, Anchal Jajodia, Co-Founder, Cybrilla, and others.</p><p>This year’s programme features segments such as “Building India’s Cultural IP Through Gaming”, “Critical Minerals and the Future of Supply Chains”, and “Using Tech to Improve State Capacity”, positioning PPPF 2026 at the forefront of debates on India’s technology and governance future. </p><p>For students, researchers, and policy professionals, the festival offers a rare opportunity to learn directly from practitioners navigating India’s most complex national challenges.</p>