Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Pralhad Joshi asks BIS to fast-track new standards, modernise testing labs

Pralhad Joshi highlighted that the Modi government brought a new BIS Act 2016, which established the bureau as the national standards body of India.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsPralhad JoshiBIS

Follow us on :

Follow Us