<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday asked Bureau of India Standards (BIS) to develop new standards expeditiously and also modernise testing labs for ensuring quality products and services to people. </p><p>"BIS labs should continue to upgrade and modernise through the procurement of the latest and sophisticated equipment to reduce human intervention, " he said while addressing the 79th foundation day of the BIS here. </p><p>He said the BIS should fast-track the standard-setting processes, especially for programmes of national priority, and technical committees should develop new standards in the quickest possible time. </p><p>Lauding the achievements of the bureau, Joshi said the BIS has been pivotal in formulating and implementing standards across various sectors, ensuring competitiveness and consumer protection. </p><p>Presently, around 23,700 Indian standards are in force. Around 94 per cent of Indian standards are harmonised with global ISO/IEC standards. </p><p>As of November 2025, 26,793 certifications have been obtained by manufacturers for notified products. Almost an equal number of 24,330 certifications have been obtained on a voluntary basis. </p><p>He said that the BIS has been regulating the quality standards eco-system in an efficient manner, but now it should also focus on creating an enabling environment where the manufacturing industry itself do not make products below certain standards. </p><p>Joshi highlighted that the Modi government brought a new BIS Act 2016, which established the bureau as the national standards body of India. The Act provides for high quality products and services to consumers by preventing the manufacturing and import of substandard products. </p><p>He said there is a need to protect consumers interest and also ensure ease of doing business to promote Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. </p><p>Joshi highlighted that setting quality standards for toys has helped in boosting domestic production and curbing imports. "When we decide something, we can bring changes." </p><p>The minister called for people movement to ensure quality products and services to consumers. He noted that industry bodies in many countries decide quality standards and do not make products below that norms. </p><p>Joshi said India cannot become a developed nation and compete with very big economies by "just regulating and making mandatory" quality standards. </p><p>"BIS as a body, so far, you have regulated well, and you have tried to motivate them well. Now, how we can make it a people's movement," he said. </p>