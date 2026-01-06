Menu
NHAI asks TRAI to improve mobile network connectivity on national highways

The NHAI also said it has requested TRAI to issue necessary directions to telecom operators for dissemination of proactive SMS or flash SMS alerts at geo-mapped accident-prone locations.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 16:22 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 16:22 IST
India News

