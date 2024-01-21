JOIN US
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ram temple consecration: Diya event in Chandrapur sets Guinness world record

The programme was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here and several thousand people watched it.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 15:53 IST

Chandrapur: A Guinness world record was created after 33,258 'diyas' (earthen lamps) were lit to write 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai' in Chandrapur in Maharashtra in the run up to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

The event took place on Saturday night on the Chanda Club ground here in the presence of state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

Milind Werlekar and Prasad Kulkarni of the Guinness World Records handed the document certifying the feat to Mungantiwar on Sunday morning.

The programme was organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Sarvajanik Vachanalay here and several thousand people watched it.

(Published 21 January 2024, 15:53 IST)
