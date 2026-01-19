Putting problems in perspective

<p class="bodytext">January is named after Janus, the ancient Roman god of beginnings and endings. He was traditionally depicted with two faces, one looking back and the other forward. This symbolised the deity’s ability to see both the past and the future. As mortals, we cannot glimpse what is to come. We can, however, recall the year gone by.</p>.<p class="bodytext">2025 started peacefully for me, but turned turbulent when some valuables went missing. I knew who had stolen them, but the culprit covered his tracks. Since the police could not act without evidence, my husband and I hired a private detective. That sham Sherlock decamped with the money we paid him when he embarked on his illusory investigation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It has been a bad year for you,” remarked a young acquaintance. She went on to say that it had been no better for her. Her husband had never held a steady job, and she had been unemployed for a few months. She had two children to educate, and was struggling financially. I was reminded of a former colleague whose husband had recently succumbed to cancer. She too was providing single-handedly for her family.</p>.Desi liquors in high spirits: India’s indigenous brews are raising the bar.<p class="bodytext">I realised then that I could not label 2025 as a ‘bad year’. Of course, the theft was a black mark on the calendar, and the mere thought of the smooth-talking sleuth upset me. I had to tell myself firmly not to dwell on unsavoury episodes and experiences, and be grateful instead for the good things that had come my way. Not least was the fact that I continued to be favoured with health and strength. Above all, I had woken up to each of 365 days; a blessing denied to so many. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Precious lives were cut short in air crashes, stampedes, bomb blasts, terrorist attacks, landslides, flood and fire. Those were just the disasters that made the headlines in our country. No doubt, similar catastrophes abounded the world over, leaving thousands heartbroken and mourning their loved ones. Even if not personally affected by a horrendous tragedy, every person on the planet would have faced trials and troubles, to a greater or lesser degree. I wish my jewellery would resurface, but reviewing the year that has ended, I try to put my problems in perspective. </p>