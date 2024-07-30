Ramesh Bais back in Raipur, C P Radhakrishnan to take charge of Maharashtra on Wednesday

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Maharashtra governor C P Radhakrishnan will take charge on Wednesday, after the outgoing governor Ramesh Bais was given a grand farewell at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Bais left for his home city of Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar felicitated former governor Ramesh Bais and his wife Rambai Bais by offering a shawl, bouquet and momentos.
The Governor thanked all for extending him the best cooperation during his tenure in Maharashtra.
Mumbai City guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, director general of police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, additional chief secretary (protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar were among those present on the occasion.
After the farewell function, the outgoing governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Indian Navy.
The governor accepted the salute after which he left for Raipur.
On Monday, governor’s principal secretary Pravin Darade accompanied by special secretary Vipin Kumar Saxena presented a copy of the coffee table book 'Raj Bhavan Patrika' to Bais, which contains brief reports and photographs of some of the important programmes and functions attended by the governor in 2023 and 2024.
Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for the arrival of the new governor.
Radhakrishnan will take the oath of office at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan Mumbai at 1830 hrs.
An experienced politician, Radhakrishnan had served as the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007 and won the Coimbatore seat in two Lok Sabha elections. He started his political career at the age of 16, working for the Jan Sangh and then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
Radhakrishnan comes here from the gubernatorial office of Jharkhand. He had also held additional responsibilities as Telangana governor and Puducherry lieutenant governor.
Published 30 July 2024, 15:39 IST