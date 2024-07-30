Ramesh Bais back in Raipur, C P Radhakrishnan to take charge of Maharashtra on Wednesday

Mumbai City guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar, chief secretary Sujata Saunik, director general of police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, additional chief secretary (protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar were among those present on the occasion.

After the farewell function, the outgoing governor was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Indian Navy.

The governor accepted the salute after which he left for Raipur.

On Monday, governor’s principal secretary Pravin Darade accompanied by special secretary Vipin Kumar Saxena presented a copy of the coffee table book 'Raj Bhavan Patrika' to Bais, which contains brief reports and photographs of some of the important programmes and functions attended by the governor in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made for the arrival of the new governor.

Radhakrishnan will take the oath of office at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan Mumbai at 1830 hrs.

An experienced politician, Radhakrishnan had served as the president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit from 2004 to 2007 and won the Coimbatore seat in two Lok Sabha elections. He started his political career at the age of 16, working for the Jan Sangh and then the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Radhakrishnan comes here from the gubernatorial office of Jharkhand. He had also held additional responsibilities as Telangana governor and Puducherry lieutenant governor.