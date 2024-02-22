Man sentenced to 20-year RI for raping minor after victim's deposition in court

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2021, relying on the deposition of the six-year-old victim and other prosecution witnesses.

Special POCSO court judge DS Deshmukh, in the order passed on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the 47-year-old accused, Pandurang Shelar, hailing from a village in Diva area of Thane.

The judge directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim towards compensation and also referred the case to the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) for payment of additional compensation as per provisions of the law.

Police havildar Vidyasagar Koli, who assisted the prosecution in the court, said six prosecution witnesses were examined in the case.

The deposition of the victim, now aged 6, nailed the accused and helped prove the case beyond all reasonable doubts, resulting in the conviction of the accused, he said.