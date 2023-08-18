Home
Ratan Tata, Adar Poonawalla to receive Maharashtra state govt awards

The awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex would be presided over by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 12:00 IST

The Maharashtra government would confer the first-ever Udyog Ratna award to Tata Group Chairman-emeritus Ratan Tata at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai which would see the presence of who’s who of Indian industry. 

Three others award would be presented on the occasion - Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Udyog Mitra),  Kirloskar Group’s Gauri Kirloskar (Udyogini) and Vilas Shinde ((Utkrusht Marathi Udyojak).

The awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex would be presided over by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers - Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Uday Samant and Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha would be present. 

The awards come at a time when the current BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government is facing criticism over flight of big projects to Gujarat like Vedanta-Foxconn and Tata-Airbus to Gujarat. 

(Published 18 August 2023, 12:00 IST)
India NewsMaharashtraRatan TataAdar Poonawalla

