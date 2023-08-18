Ratan Tata, Adar Poonawalla to receive Maharashtra state govt awards

The Maharashtra government would confer the first-ever Udyog Ratna award to Tata Group Chairman-emeritus Ratan Tata at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai which would see the presence of who’s who of Indian industry.

Three others award would be presented on the occasion - Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Udyog Mitra), Kirloskar Group’s Gauri Kirloskar (Udyogini) and Vilas Shinde ((Utkrusht Marathi Udyojak).

The awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex would be presided over by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.