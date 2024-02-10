Rule of law has collapsed in Maharashtra, 'goonda raj' under BJP rule: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked the BJP over incidents in Maharashtra where a leader was recently shot dead during a Facebook Live session and the car of a journalist assaulted, alleging that law and order have "collapsed" and "goonda raj" was evident under the Eknath Shinde-led government.

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar (40), son of Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha during the Facebook Live session on Thursday evening. Noronha later killed himself, according to police.