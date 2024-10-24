Home
Salman Khan threat message: Mumbai cops arrest vegetable seller from Jamshedpur

The accused was identified as Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin (24), a Jamshedpur-based vegetable seller.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 19:56 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 19:56 IST
