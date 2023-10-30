Sanjay Dutt joins awareness campaign on World Stroke Day

Mumbai: Don't ignore the brain - take care of the grey cells like the way you take care of your heart.

The message is simple and alarming - in India, the number of strokes are increasing and it is not wrong to say that some of it is lifestyle-related.

On Sunday, October 29, coinciding with World Stroke Day, eminent actor Sanjay Dutt, who over the past several decades had been taking up campaigns on health awareness and medical issues, joined the campaign.

Sanju Baba, as he is popularly known, joined a panel discussions with eminent doctors such as Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Dr Shirish Hastak, and Dr Vivek Talaulikar.

“I don’t know much about the stroke..what is a stroke?,” asked the 64-year-old Dutt, who has given several hits including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

“Agar woh stroke ka patient casualty mein aa gaya toh treatment shuru hone se pehle usko form bharna jaruri hai kya,” he asked as the audience burst into laughter at the event of Global Hospital in Parel in Mumbai. [If a stroke patient comes into the casualty ward, then before treatment, is it necessary for them to fill a form?]

To Dutt’s question Dr Dange replied: “Stroke means basically not something related to the heart but the brain. I want to clarify the myth that a stroke or paralysis starts from the brain. When there is a sudden cutoff of oxygen to the part of the brain, the brain cells die and that’s how a stroke occurs which is a medical emergency.”

As the seminar delved into the issue, Dutt asked the doctors about the symptoms, treatment, the right hospital, and prevention of the stroke.

“There are cutting-edge therapies in the US which we should get into to our country to help others,” he said.

Sanju Baba said that he is always available to support any cause like a stroke, “I am a cancer survivor, I can understand the pain and suffering. It is not only the patient who suffers but the whole family who suffers. Doctors are amazing people who help society. All the doctors in India and the world do a wonderful job,” he said.

“I am happy ki maine Munna Bhai banaye kyuki doctor log kabhi kabhi bhul jate hai ke ek human touch bhi bahot jaruri hota hai. Doctor ki taraf se patient ko ek jadu ki jappi mil jaye toh adha tension vahi kahtam ho jayega. I am very happy and available always for such cause, Jab bhi aap chaho, apun hazir hai Mamu!,” he said. [I am happy I made Munna Bhai because sometimes doctors forget that the human touch is important as well. If a patient gets a magic hug from a doctor then half the tension ends there itself.]

"I am also a survivor. So, I want to congratulate stroke survivors present at the event. Medicines and doctors are a big support but your mind is the biggest support,” he said.

Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, COO of IHH Healthcare India, affirmed: “Our commitment is unwavering in the face of stroke's challenges. Armed with cutting-edge technology and a team of specialists, we're dedicated to timely, decisive action, vital for mitigating long-term impacts.”