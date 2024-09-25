Schools, colleges to be closed in Mumbai on Thursday amid rain red alert

Mumbai: Schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain shut on Thursday amid a red alert for heavy rains, officials said.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rains pounded Mumbai.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the holiday has been declared as a precautionary measure as the Met department has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall till 8:30 am on Thursday.

"All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the BMC stated.