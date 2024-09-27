Sena minister demands 100-ft statue and grand memorial of Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort

Mumbai: Shiv Sena minister Deepak Kesarkar has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to build a 100 feet tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg, where a statue of the warrior king collapsed last month.

In a letter to CM Shinde, Kesarkar said the statue that collapsed was built on 33 'gunthas' of land, and suggested that more land can be reserved by the Malvan Municipal Council for parking of vehicles.

"If this reserved land is clubbed together, 'Shiv Srushti', a grand memorial, can be built to honour the warrior king," he said.