Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab's aide starts demolishing 'illegal' portion of resort under ED lens

The money laundering case stems from a complaint filed by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry against Anil Parab, Sai Resort, Sea Conch Resort and others for alleged violation of the Environment (Protection) Act, and a connected police case against the former minister and others for “deceiving and causing loss to the state government of Maharashtra.”

The ED had claimed that Parab “in connivance” with Kadam got “illegal permission” from local sub-divisional office for converting the agriculture-only land into one for non-agricultural use, and constructed a resort in violation of the CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms.