Sharad Pawar says no dispute in I.N.D.I.A bloc over convenor's post, no need to project any face

Talking to reporters at Junnar in Pune district after attending the meeting, Pawar said, "There was a suggestion made by the bloc members (during the meeting) that Nitish Kumar be appointed as its convenor, but the latter said that a team of party chiefs should be formed and that there is no need to appoint a convenor."

"There is no need to project one face to seek votes. If elections are announced tomorrow, we can definitely give the country the best option. We will select the leader after the elections and we are confident of providing an alternative," the NCP president said.