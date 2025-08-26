Menu
Sharad Pawar writes to Maharashtra CS, seeks inquiry into 'financial irregularities' in Pune APMC

Pawar shared the letter, along with the complaint forwarded by NCP (SP) leader and spokesperson Vikas Lawande on 'X'.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 18:58 IST
