Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Shinde faction MLA courts controversy with remarks against Shiv Sena (UBT) woman leader

<p>Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has stoked a controversy after making an allegedly objectionable remark against a woman leader of the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>.<p>In a function, Gogawale is heard asking people "do you want a brother who works or a sister who fools you?" The Mahad MLA was referring to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Snehal Jagpat.</p>.<p>A former Congress leader, Jagtap is expected to contest against Gogawale from Mahad in the Maharashtra assembly polls.</p>.<p>Hitting back, Jagtap said on one hand the state government runs the Ladki Bahin scheme and on the other hand remarks of this nature are made against women. </p>