Shiv Sena leader accused of making offensive remark to woman reporter covering Badlapur sexual abuse case

Mumbai: A woman journalist covering the protest over the Badlapur sexual abuse incident alleged on Tuesday that a local leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena made an offensive remark, saying she was acting 'as if she herself had been raped'. Waman Mhatre, former mayor of Badlapur who belongs to the party led by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, however, claimed that his remark was misconstrued.