<p>Beed: A 50-year-old Shiv Sena leader from Maharashtra's Beed district was killed in an accident when a car collided with his motorcycle on Sunday evening, police said.</p><p>The accident took place near Dakephal in Kaij tehsil on the Ahmednagar-Ahilyanagar National Highway, they said.</p><p>Victim Chandrakant Shahaji Ingale, Kaij tehsil vice-president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was returning home from a religious event at the time.</p><p>A car collided with his two-wheeler, killing him at the scene, an official said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.</p><p>Police said Ingale's brother had died in an accident while riding a two-wheeler ten years ago.</p><p>The process of registering a case is underway, an official said. Details of the car involved in the accident were not immediately available.</p>