Shivaji statue collapse: 'Don’t politicise the issue,' says Manoj Jarange-Patil after visiting Rajkot Fort

Mumbai: Regretting politicisation of the unfortunate crashing down of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil called for intensification of the efforts to rebuild the statue of the legendary warrior-king at the earliest.
“There should not be any politics over the issue,” said Jarange-Patil speaking about the stand of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) and ruling Maha Yuti (NDA).
“What has happened is unfortunate…it has hurt the sentiments of people….the priority is to respect the sentiments of the people, the priority is to rebuild the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, our Jaanata Raja, at the earliest…what has happened is unfortunate,” Jarange-Patil said after visiting the Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka in Sindhudurg district on Sunday.
Asked about statements of Maha Yuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi, Jarange-Patil refused to comment. “I don’t want to make any political comments over the issue of Shivaji Maharaj,” he said.
Published 01 September 2024, 05:14 IST