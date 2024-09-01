Shivaji statue collapse: 'Don’t politicise the issue,' says Manoj Jarange-Patil after visiting Rajkot Fort

Mumbai: Regretting politicisation of the unfortunate crashing down of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil called for intensification of the efforts to rebuild the statue of the legendary warrior-king at the earliest.

“There should not be any politics over the issue,” said Jarange-Patil speaking about the stand of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) and ruling Maha Yuti (NDA).