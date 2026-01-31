<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a>, the wife of late Ajit Pawar was unanimously elected as the Nationalist Congress Party legislative party leader on Saturday.</p><p>Sunetra Pawar (62) is set to take over as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.</p><p>The oath of office and secrecy would be administered by Maharashtra governor Acharya Devvrat at the Lok Bhavan. </p> .Sunetra Pawar meets NCP leaders ahead of legislature party meeting.<p>The NCP legislature party meeting was held at the Vidhan Bhavan complex with the party’s leadership and MLAs and MLCs in attendance. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar is currently a NCP Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>Ajit Pawar (66) died on 28 January 2026 in a plane crash in his hometown in Baramati in the Pune district. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.</p><p>After the untimely death of Ajit Pawar, who was also the NCP president, senior party leaders wanted Sunetra Pawar to become the NCP legislature party leader and deputy chief minister. </p> .<p>Sunetra Pawar was accompanied by younger son Jay Pawar when she entered the Vidhan Bhavan complex.</p><p>At the meeting, the NCP legislature party condoled the death of Ajit Pawar, who was the guiding force of the party.</p><p>Veteran leader Dilip Walse-Patil proposed the name of Sunetra Pawar as the legislature party leader which was seconded by minister Chhagan Bhujbal.</p><p>NCP working president Praful Patel and NCP state president Sunil Tatkare conducted the meeting.</p>